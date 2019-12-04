Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD risks breakdown to $6,500 – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin must hold the ground above $7,100 to avert possible declines under $7,000.
- The resistance between $7,253 and $7,401 continues to limit Bitcoin’s upside.
The depression across the cryptocurrency market is at its peak. Bitcoin has shed 2.26% of its value on the day. After opening the day’s trading at $7,300, the price hit an intraday high of $7,301. However, downside correction overwhelmed the support at $7,200, and Bitcoin touched the low at $7,105.66.
The confluence tool places the initial resistance at $7,178. Slightly below this zone, Bitcoin price is starting to entertain sideways trading. Some of the indicators at this zone include the pivot point one-day support two, SMA five 15-minutes, SMA five 1-hour, the previous high 15-mins, SMA 10 15-mins, and the Bollinger Band 15-mins middle.
The toughest zone rests in the range between $7,253 to $7,401. The area is host to several indicators including SMA 50 15-mins, BB 1-hour middle, SMA five 4-hour and SMA 100 15-mins. A further correction towards $8,000 will encounter resistance at $7,624, $7698 and $7,921.
In the event of a break below $7,104 (initial support), Bitcoin could spiral towards $6,500. Another support is established at $6,584, likely to be the saving grace Bitcoin needs for a significant move above $8,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD risks breakdown to $6,500
