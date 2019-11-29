Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD push above $7,500 to bring $8,000 nigh – Confluence Detector

- Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey says that African will the next frontier of Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin is waiting for a single push above $7,500 to sail smoothly above $8,000.
Bitcoin is fostering a bullish trend on Friday after a rejection from $7,700. On the downside, support has been established at $7,400. BTC has corrected higher a subtle 0.42% on the day amidst the shrinking volatility. The rest of the major cryptocurrencies are also flexing their muscles.
The CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey believes that the future of the cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin lies in Africa. Dorsey made the remarks at the end of his visit to Nigeria and Ghana. He asked the people in Africa to invest in Bitcoin as the continent has the potential to be the next frontier of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin is teetering slightly below the only prominent resistance at $7,499. If the bulls manage to clear the seller interference in this zone, correction heading to $8,000 will be straightforward. Some of the indicators in the zone include the previous high 15-minutes, the previous low one-hour, the SMA ten 15-mins, the Fibo 38.2% one-day and the SMA five 1-hour among others.
Glancing lower, a falling could be devastating for Bitcoin if it occurs. The only support areas shown by the confluence too are weak. They range from $7,421, $7,344, $7,266 and $6,800. For this reason, Bitcoin has no otherwise but to defend $7,400 and push above the resistance to reclaimed the lost ground above $8,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Prices Rebounded, so What’s Next?
The prices of bitcoin initially stabilized near the 7500 levels after dipping into the 6500 area earlier this week. As we wrap up November, where will bitcoin prices go from here?
Dash Price Analysis: Dash/USD breaks away from the rest, leads by 4% on Friday
Dash bulls are on a mission to break barriers in a bid to close the month of November in the positive. Generally, the cryptocurrency market is bullish with cryptoassets posting gains between 0.5% and ...
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD holds this trendline support for dear life
Litecoin revives the bullish momentum ahead of the weekend, correcting 1.33% higher on the day. A rising triangle pattern in the 4-hour range hints an impending breakdown unless LTC rises above $50.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD recovery stopped short of critical resistance
Cardano, now the 12th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.05 billion, has gained about 5% in the recent 24 hours and over 3% since the beginning of the day. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0407, close to the intraday high.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.