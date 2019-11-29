Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD push above $7,500 to bring $8,000 nigh – Confluence Detector

Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey says that African will the next frontier of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is waiting for a single push above $7,500 to sail smoothly above $8,000.

Bitcoin is fostering a bullish trend on Friday after a rejection from $7,700. On the downside, support has been established at $7,400. BTC has corrected higher a subtle 0.42% on the day amidst the shrinking volatility. The rest of the major cryptocurrencies are also flexing their muscles.

The CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey believes that the future of the cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin lies in Africa. Dorsey made the remarks at the end of his visit to Nigeria and Ghana. He asked the people in Africa to invest in Bitcoin as the continent has the potential to be the next frontier of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Bitcoin is teetering slightly below the only prominent resistance at $7,499. If the bulls manage to clear the seller interference in this zone, correction heading to $8,000 will be straightforward. Some of the indicators in the zone include the previous high 15-minutes, the previous low one-hour, the SMA ten 15-mins, the Fibo 38.2% one-day and the SMA five 1-hour among others.

Glancing lower, a falling could be devastating for Bitcoin if it occurs. The only support areas shown by the confluence too are weak. They range from $7,421, $7,344, $7,266 and $6,800. For this reason, Bitcoin has no otherwise but to defend $7,400 and push above the resistance to reclaimed the lost ground above $8,000.

