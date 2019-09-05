Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD needs one more kick to face the psychological levels – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin second assault on $10,800 failed to yield results paving the way for an ongoing correction towards $10,500 support.
- Bitcoin requires a catalyst to give it a kick above $11,000 and launch in a trajectory to $12,000.
Bitcoin was largely depressed on Wednesday as it retreated from the barrier around $10,800. The bearish price action extended below $10,400. Impressively, a reversal staged during the Asian trading hours on Thursday zoomed above $10,800 but hit brakes at $10,835. At the momentum, BTC is trading at $10,554 while enduring the retreat following the second rejection at $10,800
Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance on the market continues to hit new yearly highs. At 70.8%, Bitcoin effect on the market cannot go unnoticed. The last time Bitcoin’s dominance hit these levels was in March 2017.
Bitcoin confluence levels
A glance at the confluence detector tool by FXStreet shows Bitcoin hauled between key support and a strong resistance zones. The first resistance at $10,603.74 has an intense concentration of technical levels ranging from the SMA 10 15-mins, Bollinger Band 1-h middle, 38.2% daily, SMA 100 15-mins, previous high 15-mins and the SMA 200 4-hour among others.
Bitcoin requires a catalyst to give it a kick above this key resistance for a revisit of the levels above $11,000. Besides, the path is almost clear until the next hurdle at $11,262. Further up, $11,591 will hinder growth towards the $12,000 psychological level.
Importantly, the most significant support is placed at $10,494. Converging here are several indicators including the Fibonacci 38.2% 1-min, Fibo 23.6% 1-day and the BB Band 15-mins lower curve. In the event declines progress, $10,274, $10,052 and $9,396 will come in handy to cushion the dips.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Market fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD returns in the old range amid technical sell-off
Ripple’s XRP, the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $11.1 billion, has retreated from the recent high of $0.2618 and settled below $0.2600 handle during early Asian hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD retreats below $67.00, vulnerable for further losses
Litecoin has been sidelined with bearish bias during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $66.96, having lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours. The coin retreated below $67.00.
Monero price analysis: XMR/USD slips below $76.00, retains bullish bias
Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 2.5% of its value in recent 24 hours. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.3 billion is changing hands at $75.70 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $76.26.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.