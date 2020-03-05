Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,935 on path back to $9,000 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday.
- There are two healthy support levels on the downside at $8,445 and $8,770.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday as the buyers eked out an advantage. The price has gone up further to $8,800 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $8,935 and $9,050. $8,935 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Previous High, while $9,050 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point resistance-two.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,445 and $8,770. $8,445 has the SMA 10, SMA 100, 15-min Previous High and 15-min Bollinger Band. Finally, $8,770 has the Previous Week and Previous Month lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
