Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,935 on path back to $9,000 - Confluence Detector

BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday.

There are two healthy support levels on the downside at $8,445 and $8,770.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD hovered around $8,755.75 this Wednesday as the buyers eked out an advantage. The price has gone up further to $8,800 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows us that there are two strong resistance levels on the upside at $8,935 and $9,050. $8,935 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Previous High, while $9,050 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point resistance-two.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $8,445 and $8,770. $8,445 has the SMA 10, SMA 100, 15-min Previous High and 15-min Bollinger Band. Finally, $8,770 has the Previous Week and Previous Month lows.

