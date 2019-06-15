Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD knocks at $9,200 - Bitcoin confluence
- BTC/USD managed to move above critical $9,000 and settled above $9,100.
- The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls at $9,400.
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $9,100 after a strong rally on Sunday. A sustainable move above critical $9,000 has improved the technical picture, though, at this stage, the first digital coin may enter a consolidation phase. The bulls need to take a breath before another leg higher.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Now that the strong line of resistance gave way, the recovery may gain traction. Moreover, there are are only a few technical barriers located above the current price, which means that further growth is the path of least resistance for the market
Resistance levels
$9,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band.
$9,400 - upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, followed by the highest level of the previous day.
$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1.
Support levels
$9,100 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the highest level of the previous month, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) on the 1-hour timeframe, SMA50 on 15-min chart.
$8,800 - the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1.
$8,450 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, 161.8% Fibo projection.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.