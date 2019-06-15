BTC/USD managed to move above critical $9,000 and settled above $9,100.

The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls at $9,400.

Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $9,100 after a strong rally on Sunday. A sustainable move above critical $9,000 has improved the technical picture, though, at this stage, the first digital coin may enter a consolidation phase. The bulls need to take a breath before another leg higher.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Now that the strong line of resistance gave way, the recovery may gain traction. Moreover, there are are only a few technical barriers located above the current price, which means that further growth is the path of least resistance for the market

Resistance levels

$9,300 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band.

$9,400 - upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, followed by the highest level of the previous day.

$10,000 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1.

Support levels

$9,100 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1, the highest level of the previous month, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) on the 1-hour timeframe, SMA50 on 15-min chart.

$8,800 - the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1.

$8,450 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, 161.8% Fibo projection.