Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD keeps trending horizontally between $9,500-$9,200 - Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $9,385 and $9,585.
- There are no healthy support levels on the downside.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD dropped from $9,328.30 to $9,270.25. Over the last six days, BTC/USD has been trending in a narrow #300-range between $9,500-$9,200. The daily confluence detector shows a lack of healthy support levels on the downside, so the price may drop even lower. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $9,385 and $9,585.
$9,385 has the SMA 5, SMA 100 and one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, while $9,585 has the Previous Week and Previous Month highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
