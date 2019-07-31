- BTC/USD consolidates in a tight range despite the recovery.
- Bitcoin is vulnerable as long as it stays below $10,000.
Bitcoin (BTС) has been creeping upwards after a short-lived dip to $9,112 low on July 28. The first digital coin touched $9,819 during early Asian hours and retreated towards $9,745 by the time of writing.
Read also: Bitcoin (BTC) price analysis: BTC/USD pushes higher, still below $10,000
Bitcoin confluence levels
Despite some recovery, Bitcoin and all major altcoins are still moving within tight ranges. Nothing is set for Bitcoin bulls as long as the price stays below critical $10,000. Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,900 - 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the upper line of 15-min Bollinger Band;
$10,000 - psychological barrier, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3, 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly;
$10,350 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly.
Support levels
$9,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, SMA5 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour;
$9,400 - the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, Pivot Point 1-day Support 1;
$8,750 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2, SMA100 daily.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Upward gusty winds in the European morning
The technical configuration of Ethereum and XRP support the case for an upside breakout in both cryptocurrencies. In Bitcoin, the outlook has significantly improved and has begun showing a higher probability of a short-term change of direction.
NEO price analysis: NEO/USD triangle breakout lingers
NEO has endured the bear pressure in the first two days of the week only to come out successful. The crypto pressed down by the intense pressure failed to find support at $14 and $12 respectively.
Buyers are squeezed out of the crypto market
Bitcoin has difficulties with recovering above $10K, starting to slip in the range of $9,400 to $9,800. It means that there is more and more probability of decline at least to the next round level by $9K.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD eyes $400 in fresh mid-week gains
Following a few days of enduring extreme bear pressure, Bitcoin Cash price and has surfaced above the horizon. The entire market is also in the green as bulls come back on a revenge mission.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.