Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD hunting for a breakout – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin recovery fizzled at $10,200 rock-solid impenetrable barrier.
- Bitcoin must jump above $10,000 to avoid an impending leg to $9,000.
Bitcoin dived back under $10,000 on Thursday killing investors’ hopes for short-term recovery. As discussed earlier today, $10,200 proved to be a rock-solid impenetrable barrier. This forced Bitcoin down on key support levels. It is clear that $10,000 is a fluctuation level and, therefore, not a formidable support area.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at 9,762 after failing to break above $9,800. Besides, the confluence detector tool places more resistance at $9,827. Multiple technical indicators converge to form resistance at this area. They range from the Bollinger Band 15-mins Middle, SMA 5 1-hour, SMA 10 15-mins, SMA 5 15-mins, Previous High 15-mins, SMA 5-4-h, and BB 1-h middle among others.
A break above this level will be in for a mega hurdle at $9,926 highlighting technicals like the BB 4-h Middle, Fib 61.8% 1-M, Fib 61.8% 1-D and the SMA 10 4-hour. On reclaiming position above $10,000, the resistances that exists towards $11,000 range from mild to average.
Glancing lower, we see the first support at $9,726: Pivot Point 1-Day S1. The next significant support lies at $9,319 and $9,116 respectively. According to the technical levels, Bitcoin must jump above $10,000 to be safe otherwise another leg south could bring it down to $9,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
