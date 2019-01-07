- BTC/USD is hovering around $11,000 amid range-bound trading on Monday.
- The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls on approach to $11,450.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $11,000 handle during early Asian hours, down over 8% in recent 24 hours. Friday's recovery attempt proved to be short-lived as the cryptocurrency market resumed the decline during the weekend. The first digital asset hit $10,610 before new buyers popped in and stopped the sell-off.
Bitcoin confluence levels
BTC/USD is sandwiched between strong technical levels located both below and above the current price, which means that the market might need an additional stimulus to gain momentum in either direction. Let's have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin's movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$11,000 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the middle line of 15-min Bollinger Band.
$11,450 - 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly, SMA10 (Simple Moving Average), 4-hour.
$11,700 - SMA100 1-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly.
Support levels
$10,600 - the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous 24 hours.
$10,300 - the lowest level of the previous week.
$10,000 - the middle line of -day Bollinger Band.
$9,900 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: A market in rotation looking for Altcoins’ seasonal effect
BTC/USD is currently trading at $11,050 and stops for the time being the accelerated decline we have seen yesterday. The consolidation process looks like it will last several weeks and possibly reach the $9,000 level.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD gets ready for a bullish breakthrough
Litecoin (LTC), the fourth most actively traded cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $7.8 billion, has recovered from Sunday's low $119.66 to trade at $122.70 by the time of writing. Despite the recovery, LTC/USD is still down 6.2% on a day-on-day basis and over 7% in recent seven days.
BIS supports the idea of central banks' digital currencies
The head of general manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Agustín Carstens believes that central banks' digital currencies (CBDC) may become a reality sooner rather than later.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD sends bullish signals; recovery still hampered
Ethereum is in the green just like the other major coins and even the top twenty cryptos. Looking at the hourly chart, the trading pair put a stop to declines witnessed last week. While multiple support levels failed to hold, Ethereum found support at $280 and $270 levels respectively.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Time to get off that roller-coaster
What an exciting week on the cryptocurrency markets! Bitcoin (BTC) came close to $14,000 only to crash towards $10,000 in less than 24 hours.