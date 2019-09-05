BTC/USD is glued to $10,600, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day.

The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,700.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been hovering around $10,600 handle for the best part of the day. The first digital asset is doing better than the majority of top altcoins, which leads to the growing market dominance. Currently, bitcoin’s market share is registered at 71.0%, which is the highest level in 2.5 years.

Read also: Bitcoin Is Using Less Energy Despite Record Hash Rate, New Data Shows

Bitcoin confluence levels

There are a lot of technical barriers below the current price. Considering looming Brexit and high geopolitical uncertainty, the way to the Norths looks like a path of least resistance. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.

Resistance levels

$10,700 - SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour, SMA50 1-hour, SMA10 1-hour, the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, the middle line of 15-min Bollinger Band;

$11,000 - psychological level, the upper lines of 4-hour and 1-day Bollinger Band

$11,200 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2.

Support levels

$10,500 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band;

$10,400 - SMA50 daily, the lower line of 4-hour Bollinger Band

$10,100 - 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA100 daily.

