Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD creeps towards $11,000 - Bitcoin confluence
- BTC/USD consolidates under $11,000 with a bullish bias.
- The next critical resistance awaits BTC bulls at $11,450.
Bitcoin (BTC) is consolidating gains below $11,000 handle. The first digital currency has barely moved from the Asian opening level and stayed unchanged from this time on Sunday.
Bitcoin confluence levels
There are quite a number of technical indicators clustered both above and below the current price, which means we are in for range-bound trading in the short run. Let’s see what might stop further recovery or provide support in case of the sell-off.
Resistance levels
$11,000 - this psychological barrier is strengthened by the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and 38.2% Fibo retracement daily.
$11,450 - Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 2.
$12,150 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 3.
Support levels
$10,750 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and 61.8% Fibo retracement daily.
$10,400 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band.
$10,000 - 161.8% Fibo projection daily, Pivot Point 1-month Resistance 1.
