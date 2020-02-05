Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD bulls try to take control following three consecutive bearish days

BTC/USD dropped below the $9,200-level this Tuesday.

There is one strong resistance level at $9,230.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD dropped from $9,273.15 to $9,162.50 this Tuesday, charting a third straight bearish day. The buyers started strong in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up slightly to $9,177.15. The daily confluence detector shows us a strong resistance level on the upside at $9,230. This level has the SMA 10, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min and one-hour Previous Highs.

On the downside, there are healthy support levels at $8,945 and from $9,060-$9,090. $8,945 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve. The stack from $9,060-$9,090 has the one-day Pivot Point, one-day Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

