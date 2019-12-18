Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls start desperate recovery attempt, upside capped off by resistance levels - Confluence Detector

- Strong resistance levels lie at $6,710, $6,765 and $6,810.
- BTC/USD dropped from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15 this Tuesday.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
This Tuesday, BTC/USD had its second straight heavily bearish day, falling from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15. The bulls have rallied together in a desperate attempt to recover the price this Wednesday. However, the upside is capped by strong resistance levels at $6,710, $6,765 and $6,810. $6,710 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and $6,765 has the one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve. Finally, $6,810 has the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 100) curve.
On the downside, healthy support lies at $6,535, which has the Previous Month low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD bulls start desperate recovery attempt, upside capped off by resistance levels
This Tuesday, BTC/USD had its second straight heavily bearish day, falling from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15. The bulls have rallied together in a desperate attempt to recover the price this Wednesday. However, the upside is capped by ...
Ripple Technical Analysis: Where is the next support?
Ripple has suffered a crushing 11% fall on Tuesday. Ripple bulls had previously signed a petition complaining to Ripple about the performance of the coin. The psychological 0.20 level had been holding firm but during Tuesday's wave of selling it ...
MicroBT founder, Zuoxing Yang, accused and arrested for embezzlement
A former Bitmain processor designer and founder of bitcoin miner maker MicroBT, Zuoxing Yang, has been taken into custody by the local police in Shenzhen, China, on a charge ...
LTC/USD breakdown infiltrates $40 support as focus shifts to $30
Litecoin battered bulls scatter into hibernation; selling activity intensifies under $40. Oversold conditions in both the long term and short term timeframes suggest ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: It's all about whales again
On the cryptocurrency market, regulators, governments and central bankers and other big names like that are inferior to whales when it comes to generating trends and price movements.