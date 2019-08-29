- BTC/USD is consolidating losses after a strong sell-off during Asian hours.
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $10,000-$10,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped below critical $10,000 and touched $9,321 low during early Asian hours. Despite the recovery, the first cryptocurrency stays under pressure amid strong bearish sentiments. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,430, down 7% on a day-on-day basis and 3% since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Bitcoin bulls will have a hard time trying to take the price back above critical $10,000 and the way to the North is packed with strong technical levels. The downside now looks like a path of least resistance, however, $9,000 is likely to slow down the bears for the time being.
Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$9,900 - the lowest level of the previous week;
$10,100 - SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly
$10,300 - SMA100 4-hours, SMA10 daily;
$10,550 - SMA50 daily, SMA200 4-hour, the middle line of 1-day Bollinger Band.
Support levels
$9,100 - the lowest level of the previous month
$8,600 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 3;
$8,400 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1;
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
