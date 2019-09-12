Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls regain control, upside momentum lacks strength – Confluence Detector

- Bitcoin bulls back in action after defending $9,800 support but momentum still lacks the strength to clear short-term hurdles.
- Bitcoin’s opening price of $10,158 transforming into resistance as bulls charge towards $10,200.
Bitcoin is trading below the opening price ($10,158) on Thursday. The bulls initially extended the leg above $10,200 resistance before a reversal swept in at $10,205.70). The chart I analyzed earlier today shows regression having been stopped slightly above $9,800 on Wednesday. The almost immediate bounce above $10,000 was supported by the ascending trendline further encouraging the buyers to regain control.
Examining the confluence levels, $10,158 (opening price) has turned into an immediate resistance. Forming this confluence is the SMA 50 15-mins, SMA 10 1-hour, SMA 50 1-hour, SMA 200 15-mins, Fibonacci 38.2% 1-Day, Bollinger Band 15-mins upper, previous high-hour, and previous high-hour.
While trading above $10,158 will come as a boost to Bitcoin bulls, more resistance must be dealt with $10,368 before gaining momentum to tackle the strongest hurdle at $10,474. The various indicators forming a confluence here are the previous high 1-day, SMA 1-day, and the SMA 100 1-day. Similarly, converging at $10,474 is SMA 50 4-hour, SMA 200 1-hour, SMA 10 1-day, and Fibo 38.2% 1-week.
As long as Bitcoin stays below the barrier at $10,474 its support will be vulnerable to declines. For now, the first support lies at $10,053. This zone is home to the Fibo 61.8% 1-Day, Fibo 23.6% 1-Month, previous 4-hour, and the BB 15-mins lower. Apart from this support level, Bitcoin has no viable support area as per the confluence levels. However, some cushion can be found at $9,633 and $9,423.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
