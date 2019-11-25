Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls push the price towards $7,000 – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD managed to recover, but $7,000 stays unbroken.
- Bulls may have a hard time pushing the price higher.
BTC/USD is on a recovery path. The first digital coin managed to claw back the ground to trade at $6,900. While the pivotal resistance $7,000 remains unbroken, the positive trend helped to mitigate the initial pressure and improve the short-term technical picture. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is mostly unchanged since the beginning of Monday and down 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, there are a lot of barriers clustered above the current price, which means further upside may be limited. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$7,050-$7,100 - 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of the daily Bollinger Band, SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour
$7,250 - the upper line of 1-hour Bollinger Band, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
$7,500 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 2
Support levels
$6,750 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 1, SMA50 15-min, the middle line of 15-min Bollinger Band
$6,500 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 1, the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band
$6,250 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 3.
