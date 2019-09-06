Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls need to overcome one healthy resistance level on path back to $11,000

BTC/USD has gone up from $10,582 to $10,639.50 in the early hours of Friday.

The daily confluence detector shows three support levels on the downside.

BTC/USD has had a bullish start to Friday, wherein it went up from $10,582 to $10,639.50 in the early hours of Friday. The daily price is currently consolidating in a flag formation, following two straight bearish days. The daily confluence detector shows that there is one healthy resistance level on the upside, which is hampering its move back into the $11,000-zone. On the downside, three healthy support levels are holding the price up.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

The resistance level at $10,700 has the 1-day previous high, previous week high and the 1-day pivot point resistance 1. On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $10,600, $10,500 and $10,400. $10,600 has the 10-day simple moving average (SMA 10), SMA 200, SMA 100, SMA 5, 1-hour Bollinger band middle curve and 1-hour previous low. The $10,500 line has the 1-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and the 1-day pivot point support 1. Finally, the $10,400 line has the SMA 5, SMA 100 and the 1-week pivot point resistance 1.

