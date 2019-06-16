Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD big $10,000 in sight – confluence detector

Bitcoin is trading in the green on Monday, up some 3.5% in the second part of the day.

BTC/USD smashed firmly back into the big $9000 territory, not far from reclaiming the $10,000 area.

Bitcoin price on Monday late in the session is outperforming many of its peers which are in negative territory. The price is trading up some 1.5%, as the general market continues to move within consolidation mode.

BTC/USD bulls must break down the big supply zone heading into $8500-territory. It is the last major barrier ahead of a $9000 price return, where BTC managed to briefly trade on 30th May before running into sellers.

In terms of key technical levels via the daily confluence detector to be aware of, to the upside; $8531.36, daily pivot point resistance, $8706.09, daily pivot point resistance. Fibonacci, $8283.29, weekly 61.8% Fibonacci. To the downside; $8181.91, monthly 23.6% Fibonacci, daily 38.2% Fibonacci.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector