Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD balances on the verge of $8,000 abyss – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD has recovered from the recent low, still under pressure.

Bears may have an upper hand in the short-run.



BTC/USD hovers at $8,000 amid growing bearish pressure. A sustainable move below this psychological barrier may lead to a sharp sell-off. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,022, down nearly 5% on a day-to-day basis.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, there are a lot of barriers clustered above the current price. It means that the recovery may be limited at this stage. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$8,500 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA5 daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly

$8,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA10 daily

$9,000 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1



Support levels

$7,900 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2

$7,500 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3

$7,300 - The lowest level of the previous week

