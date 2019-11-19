Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD balances on the verge of $8,000 abyss – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD has recovered from the recent low, still under pressure.
- Bears may have an upper hand in the short-run.
BTC/USD hovers at $8,000 amid growing bearish pressure. A sustainable move below this psychological barrier may lead to a sharp sell-off. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $8,022, down nearly 5% on a day-to-day basis.
Bitcoin confluence levels
Looking technically, there are a lot of barriers clustered above the current price. It means that the recovery may be limited at this stage. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Resistance levels
$8,500 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA5 daily, 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly
$8,700 - 38.2% Fibo retracement weekly, SMA10 daily
$9,000 - Pivot Point 1-week Resistance 1
Support levels
$7,900 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2
$7,500 - Pivot Point 1-month Support 1, Pivot Point 1-day Resistance 3
$7,300 - The lowest level of the previous week
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00
Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.
Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology
According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.