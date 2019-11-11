BTC/USD has recovered from the intraday low, still under pressure.

Bears may have an upper hand in the short-run.



BTC/USD reached the bottom at $8,598 on Monday and recovered to $8,700 by press time. Despite the recovery, BTC/USD is trading with 3.5% of losses since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, BTC/USD may be vulnerable to further losses as there are quite a few important barriers clustered above the current price. The retreat looks like a path of least resistance, though a sustainable move above $9,000 will negate the bearish scenario.

Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Resistance levels

$$8,850-8,900 - SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour, SMA200 15-min, the middle line of the daily and 4-hour Bollinger Bands, SMA10 4-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement daily, 23.6% Fibo retracement weekly

$9,050 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, 38.2% Fibo retracement daily, the highest level of the previous four hours, SMA5 daily

$9,250 - SMA100 4-hour, 61.8% Fibo retracement weekly, 38.2% Fibo retracement monthly

Support levels

$8,550 - 61.8% Fibo retracement monthly, 161.8% Fibo projection daily

$8,450 - Pivot Point 1-day Support 2, Pivot Point 1-week Support 1

$8,050 - Pivot Point 1-week Support 2.



