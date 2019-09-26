- BTC/USD is recovering from the recent lows, still under pressure.
- The critical resistance is seen on approach to $9,000.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound in Asia, consolidating losses after a sharp collapse on September 24. The first digital asset is changing hands marginally above $8,400, off the recent low registered at $8,150. BTC/USD has lost about 1.2% of its value in recent 24 hours and over 15% on a week-on-week basis.
Bitcoin confluence levels
A cluster of technical levels both below and above the current price may limit Bitcoin movements in the short run. We will need to see a sustainable move outside the short-term consolidation channel to clarify the technical picture. Let’s have a closer look at the barriers that might influence Bitcoin’s movements in the short run.
Resistance levels
$8,600 - SMA10 (Simple Moving Average) four-hour chart, the upper line of one-hour Bollinger Band;
$8,750 - Pivot Point one-day Resistance 1 the highest level of the previous day;
$9,000 - Pivot Point one-week Support 3, the lower line of one-day Bollinger Band.
Support levels
$8,350 - 23.6% Fibo retracement daily, the lower line of 15-min Bollinger Band, the lowest level of the previous 4 hour interval;
$8,150 - the recent low, Pivot Point one-day, Support 1;
$7,650 - Pivot Point one-day Support 3.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
