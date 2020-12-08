Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls look for a clear break above 19,400 to retake controls

- BTC/USD picks up bids inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- 21/50-bar SMA confluence backs further upside, sellers seek fresh monthly low for entries.
BTC/USD remains the bull’s favorite while rising to 19,235, up 0.30% intraday, during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote remains above a convergence of 21-bar and 50-bar SMA amid non-bearish oscillators.
With this, buyers are eyeing an upside break of a short-term symmetrical triangle while crossing 19,390 immediate resistance. Though, the following run-up to the monthly high near 19,915 needs validation from the 19,400 round-figure.
It should, however, be noted that the 20,000 psychological magnet will lure the BTC/USD bulls past-19,915.
On the contrary, a downside break below the immediate SMA joint, near 19,120, will fetch the quote to the aforementioned triangle’s support, at 18,652 now.
During the crypto major’s further weakness past-18,652, the monthly low near 18,110 holds the key to an extended south-run targeting November 27 high around 17,470.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19238.87
|Today Daily Change
|61.85
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|19177.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18578.34
|Daily SMA50
|16071.64
|Daily SMA100
|13455.75
|Daily SMA200
|11787.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19432.26
|Previous Daily Low
|18904.15
|Previous Weekly High
|19914.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|17535.82
|Previous Monthly High
|19864.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|13219.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19105.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19230.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18910.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18643.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18381.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19438.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19699.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19966.26
