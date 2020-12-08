Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC bulls look for a clear break above 19,400 to retake controls

BTC/USD picks up bids inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.

21/50-bar SMA confluence backs further upside, sellers seek fresh monthly low for entries.

BTC/USD remains the bull’s favorite while rising to 19,235, up 0.30% intraday, during early Tuesday. Even so, the quote remains above a convergence of 21-bar and 50-bar SMA amid non-bearish oscillators.

With this, buyers are eyeing an upside break of a short-term symmetrical triangle while crossing 19,390 immediate resistance. Though, the following run-up to the monthly high near 19,915 needs validation from the 19,400 round-figure.

It should, however, be noted that the 20,000 psychological magnet will lure the BTC/USD bulls past-19,915.

On the contrary, a downside break below the immediate SMA joint, near 19,120, will fetch the quote to the aforementioned triangle’s support, at 18,652 now.

During the crypto major’s further weakness past-18,652, the monthly low near 18,110 holds the key to an extended south-run targeting November 27 high around 17,470.

BTC/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish