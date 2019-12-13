Bitcoin price prediction: Bears refuse to release their stranglehold, BTC/USD goes below $7,200 - Confluence Detector

The support level has been detected at $7,090.

Resistance levels are at $7,260 and $7,360.

BTC/USD daily confluence detector

BTC/USD charted its fourth straight bearish day this Thursday as it crumbled under selling pressure and went down below the $7,200-level. Currently, it is priced at around $7,190. The daily confluence detector shows us that the price is cut off on the top by two resistance levels at $7,260 and $7,360. On the downside, the support level is at $7,090.

$7,260 has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels, while $7,360 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels and the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve. The $7,090 support level has the one-day Previous Low, one-day Pivot Point support one and Previous Week low.

