Bitcoin Price Prediction: $8,950 resistance prevents re-entry into the $9,000 zone - Confluence Detector

- The price fell from $8,918.65 to $8,755.55 this Tuesday.
- On the downside, there is healthy support at $8,445.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday, as they pushed the price up from $8,755.55 to $8,778. This followed a heavily bearish Tuesday, wherein the asset dropped from $8,918.65 to $8,755.55. The daily confluence detector shows us that there is healthy support at $8,445, which has the Previous Month low, Previous Week low and 4-hour Bollinger Band. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $8,950, which has the one-day Previous High and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
