Bitcoin price jumps to 11035.00 during today's opening trades. 

Bitcoin price climbs to 11035.00 during today's opening trades before pulling back to 10518.00 support as pointed out in last weeks analysis . Bitcoin is now pushing back up towards 10680.00 resistance and needs to hold above 10680.00 to continue back up to its next resistance at around 10951.00. Bitcoin also needs to hold above 10518.00 support to maintain its current uptrend. Failure to hold at 10518.00 could result in a pullback to 10320.00 and 10144.00. The next major target is estimated at around 11878.00

