Bitcoin (BTC) failed to reclaim $8,500 on Nov. 18 as market sentiment continued trending downwards over the weekend.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin hovers at decisive $8,400 level
Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD attempting to crack the $8,500 level on Monday, only to see rejection after falling from $8,600 late on Sunday.
At press time, the pair traded around $8,450 - a crucial area which analysts suggest could dictate whether the mood going forward is bullish or bearish.
Bitcoin daily price chart. Source: Coin360
“Do or die for the Bulls. This level needs to hold,” regular Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe summarized in private comments.
In his most recent Twitter update, van de Poppe added that while the overall situation was “still not bad,” losing support at $8,400 would open up the potential for Bitcoin to return to $7,400. The move would mark a return to levels broken last month in an abrupt bull run which took the cryptocurrency to over $10,500.
Other sources were also weary, with trader Scott Melker eyeing a breakdown in Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI). A measure of price change, RSI breaking resistance can spill over to impact on Bitcoin price.
“RSI has broken through both major descending resistances. Price usually follows,” Melker said on Sunday.
As Cointelegraph reported, RSI action suggests Bitcoin is now at the start of a new extended price cycle.
Altcoins return to red
Altcoins meanwhile halted their weekend advance to turn broadly negative as the week began.
Across the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap, most coins fell by around 1.5% on the day. Among the exceptions was market leader Ether (ETH), which managed to stave off losses and trade sideways at $183.
Ether 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Tezos (XTZ) managed a stronger performance, rising 3% to hit $1.19, while VeChain (VET) achieved 2.8% gains and Cardano (ADA) 4.3%.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap stood at $234.3 billion, with Bitcoin’s share at 65.9%.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The hunt for a bottom continues as Bitcoin grinds to $8,000
The digital asset market has been largely in shambles in the last 24 hours. There is a need for a reversal ahead of the holiday season. However, the downward pressure is so great that recovery is hampered and paths of least resistance remain to the downside.
Stellar tokens worth of $3.6 million transferred to Kraken. XLM drops below DMA50
About 50 million Stellar coins were transferred to the US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. This movement might have triggered the price collapse.
Neo price analysis: NEO/USD sandwiched between SMA 20 and SMA 200 curves
NEO/USD is about to chart its third straight bearish day. Over this period, NEO/USD fell from $12.40 to $11.24. The latest session is sandwiched between the 20-day SMA 20 on the upside and the SMA 200 on the downside.
Major trendline support shuttered, TRX/USD risks plunging to $0.0120
The freshly renewed bearish wave on Monday was a blow to the much-anticipated bull rally ahead of the holiday season. Tron (TRX) was among the worst-hit coins by the acute selling pressure. The digital asset extended the bearish leg below the 50 SMA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.