Bitcoin (BTC) continued trading sideways on Dec. 27 after spending the Christmas period broadly free of volatility.

BTC

Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360

 

BTC “relaxes” this Christmas

Data from Coin360 showed BTC/USD hovering practically in the middle of its monthly range between $6,500 and $7,770. 

At press time, the pair hovered at $7,180, having barely moved over the past 24 hours. The picture had remained static since a curious uptick to $7,660 fizzled earlier in the week.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

As 2019 draws to a close, traders appeared calm — serious movements, they suggested, would be confined to later Q1 next year.

For regular Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe, that time would come in either January or February, when Bitcoin should put in a new low in USD terms.

“January - February 2020 bottom formation,” he summarized in a tweet on Christmas Day. In a further post, he described overall market conditions as “relatively calm,” writing:

“Two years ago it moved from $12,100 to $15,500 between 24-26 December. That's a hectic Christmas. This is relaxing.” 

For van de Poppe, the December 2017 all-time high for BTC/USD also formed the start of an investor sentiment cycle which is only now concluding. 

If the high marked “mania” among investors, then two years later, they had battled “despair” as Bitcoin dropped significantly, and were now returning to the “mean” from before the 2017 run-up. 

The basis for the hypothesis, he stated, was various sources claiming they wished to trade equity markets, which signaled a lack of interest in cryptocurrencies.

 

Ethereum Classic bucks slow altcoin trend

Altcoins predictably stayed motionless on Friday as Bitcoin set the tone for uninspiring trading conditions.

Ether (ETH), the largest altcoin by market cap, hardly gained or lost on the day, continuing at $125. 

Similar behavior characterized other major altcoins, with the exception of Ethereum Classic (ETC), which gained 9.5% on fresh news about its upcoming hard fork.

ETHEREUM

Ethereum Classic 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $191.2 billion, with Bitcoin’s share at 68.7%.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Strong resistance levels are hampering the bulls

BTC/USD is hovering around the $7,200-level as the bulls remained in control of the market in the early hours of Friday. The daily confluence detector shows that there is strong resistance on the upside.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope

Ripple's Price Forecast 2020: The glimpse of hope

Ripple (XRP) drab performance in 2019 leaves investors gasping for air and looking forward to a better 2020. The 2020 forecast places XRP/USD price above $0.30 with a chance of jumping above $1.0.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

ETH/USD continues to move up after bouncing straight off the $125-level

ETH/USD crept up above the downward trending line this Friday. The Elliott Oscillator has had a red session following six straight green sessions.

More Ethereum News

BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level

BCH/USD climbs above the $190-level

BCH/USD went up from $185.10 to $187.75 this Thursday and has gone up further to $191.40 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has crept above the triangle formation. 

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster

The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location