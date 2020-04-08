Bitcoin (BTC) continued to shoot for $7,500 on April 8 as bullish momentum kept support at $7,000 firmly intact.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
$7K holds firm for BTC
Data from Coin360 and Cointelegraph Markets showed BTC/USD trading in a rigid $300 corridor on Wednesday, keeping volatility between $7,100 and highs of $7,410.
Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: Coin360
The stronger performance roughly tracked an uptick in traditional markets, which continued to erase earlier losses as hopes that the coronavirus health was beginning to abate.
At press time, BTC/USD hovered at around $7,260, but going forward, analysts were warning that overall strength appeared to be lacking.
“If we get another rally towards $7,400-7,600 we'll be seeing bearish divergences, implying a top,” Cointelegraph Markets analyst Michaël van de Poppe summarized in a fresh Twitter post on Wednesday.
Losing $6,900 would be bad and initiate $5,800.
Van de Poppe: Volume “doesn’t add up”
A key focus was Bitcoin miners on the day that hard fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH) saw its block reward halving event take place. As Cointelegraph reported, the next month will see BTC block rewards run at twice those of both BCH and its own off-shoot, Bitcoin SV (BSV), which will see its halving on Thursday.
At the same time, BTC’s mining difficulty increased by 5.4%, with the next adjustment in two weeks likely to add a similar hike.
For those holding BTC since before the coronavirus turbulence hit, the cryptocurrency has protected them from losses. At $7,260, BTC/USD was in fact up 1% year to date.
Continuing, however, van de Poppe remained risk-averse.
The whole volume on this grind up just doesn't add up,” he said in additional comments.
Looks more likely to see $5,000 as a test for support and accumulation period than that we're going to move further towards $9,000-9,500.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
After a one-day break in the cryptocurrency market, the transfer of market share between Bitcoin and a large part of the Altcoin segment has resumed.
Bitcoin Cash rallies ahead of halving, Bitcoin stable above $7,200, ETH and XRP in the green
The cryptocurrency market is being treated to a couple of halving events this week. Bitcoin Cash and its rival sibling Bitcoin SV will both undergo a mining reward halving.
BCH/USD trip to $300.00 is going to be short
Bitcoin Cash is changing hands at $274.52, off the recent high of $280.38. The fifth-largest digital asset with the current value of $5 billion has been growing sharply ahead of the halving.
Ethereum Price Analysis: A trip to $200.00 is going to be bumpy
ETH/USD retreated towards $170.00 amid the overall correction on the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.00, moving to and fro around the critical barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.