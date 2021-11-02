Bitcoin (BTC) abruptly hit one-week highs on Nov. 2 after days of sideways action ended in a brief but strong breakout.
BTC/USD 1-minute candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Upside action returns to BTC/USD
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed sudden volatility on BTC/USD as it gained over $1,500 in minutes.
At the time of writing, $63,400 formed a focus amid the pair’s highest levels since Oct. 25.
For popular analyst Filbfilb and others, the move was anticipated, with chart signals flashing volatility on Monday.
“Another bit of a nothing day for bitcoin.. still struggling around the MR line... next touch on resistance will be a 4th touch of the downtrend so a retest and breakout fits with what I’m looking for,” he summarized to Telegram channel subscribers alongside an annotated chart.
“We haven’t lost the MR line & found resistance there, but I’m expecting the next move to happen in the next 48 hours.”
Others highlighted Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) now being above 70 — a classic “prelude” to an incoming extended rally.
As Cointelegraph reported, RSI levels are being keenly watched to determine both a breakout and an ideal market exit opportunity.
Funds squeeze the Bitcoin supply further
Bullish tendencies have been stacking up across the Bitcoin ecosystem as November starts.
The latest data shows that in addition to on-chain metrics in the green, investment habits are echoing February — the run-up to previous all-time highs of $64,900.
Specifically, funds purchased more BTC in October than miners produced — a first since the second month of the year.
Bitcoin funds purchases table. Source: Jarvis Labs
Miners themselves have become accumulators in 2021, with only May’s China debacle causing a rift in the trend.
Bitcoin miner reserves chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
SafeMoon price takes a break before doubling again
SafeMoon price has seen tremendous run-up over the past two weeks as dog-theme coins continue to rally. SafeMoon price, albeit not a memecoin, has shown strength after months of a downtrend and hints at continuing this ascent.
XRP price is primed for a 200% breakout
XRP price has been consolidating below a crucial trend line for nearly two months. However, a breakout seems to be around the corner as Ripple gets squeezed between vital support levels and resistance barriers.
Crypto goes mainstream as Crypto.com, Cash App and Coinbase dominate Google Play Store
Cryptocurrency goes mainstream with Shiba Inu and Dogecoin rally. The adoption of cryptocurrency by investors and traders in the United States is on the rise. The number of downloads is considered a reliable indicator of crypto popularity.
Solana price hints $400 is imminent as institutions dump ETH for SOL
Solana price shows no signs of weakness as it approaches a crucial barrier. A breakout above this hurdle will set the stage for a massive bull run and a new all-time high for SOL.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.