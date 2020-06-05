Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC/USD bounce up from good support levels to cross $10,000? – Confluence Detector

- BTC/USD daily confluence detector shows a lack of strong resistance levels.
- Healthy support for the price lies at $9,700 and $9,300.
BTC/USD daily confluence detector
BTC/USD has gone up from $9,780 to $9,815.80 in the early house of Friday. The price has two healthy support levels at $9,700 and $9,300. The former has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, Previous Week high, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
The $9,300-level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Pivot Point support-two. No strong resistance levels are holding the price down.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
