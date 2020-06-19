Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps dropping as mining difficulty surges drastically. Alarm bells ringing for miners?

  • BTC/USD bears have remained in control for three consecutive days.
  • The mining difficulty of Bitcoin has increased by about 15%, marking the biggest jump in two years
  • The change happened on block height 635,040, with the network adjusting its difficulty to 15.78 trillion. 

Bitcoin’s difficulty, a metric that measures the degree of difficulty of mining new blocks in the network, has made the most significant jump in a little over two years. As per BTC.com, the jump happened on block height 635,040, with the network adjusting its difficulty level to 15.78 trillion. This new jump occurred a couple of months after one of Bitcoin’s largest difficulty drops in its history when it plummetted by around 16% on March 26.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD dipped from $9,376.86 to $9,367.35 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has dropped below the SMA 50. The RSI indicator is currently trending in the neutral zone, which is a sign of a sluggish market. The price faces strong resistance at $9,538.50, SMA 20, $9,700 and SMA 50. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,280.75 and $9,075.

With the increasing difficulty and decreasing price, it is becoming tougher for miners to keep the light on in their operations. This may trigger a lot of miners to pack up their bags and call it quits. For the sake of network well-being, the bulls will hope for a reversal in fortunes. 

Key levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9360.32
Today Daily Change -16.54
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 9376.86
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9607.74
Daily SMA50 9372.66
Daily SMA100 8038.38
Daily SMA200 8229.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9480.16
Previous Daily Low 9270.95
Previous Weekly High 10007.88
Previous Weekly Low 9072.17
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9350.86
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9400.24
Daily Pivot Point S1 9271.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 9166.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 9062.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 9481.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 9585.2
Daily Pivot Point R3 9690.24

 


 

