Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD keeps dropping as mining difficulty surges drastically. Alarm bells ringing for miners?

- BTC/USD bears have remained in control for three consecutive days.
- The mining difficulty of Bitcoin has increased by about 15%, marking the biggest jump in two years
- The change happened on block height 635,040, with the network adjusting its difficulty to 15.78 trillion.
Bitcoin’s difficulty, a metric that measures the degree of difficulty of mining new blocks in the network, has made the most significant jump in a little over two years. As per BTC.com, the jump happened on block height 635,040, with the network adjusting its difficulty level to 15.78 trillion. This new jump occurred a couple of months after one of Bitcoin’s largest difficulty drops in its history when it plummetted by around 16% on March 26.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD dipped from $9,376.86 to $9,367.35 in the early hours of Friday. In the process, the price has dropped below the SMA 50. The RSI indicator is currently trending in the neutral zone, which is a sign of a sluggish market. The price faces strong resistance at $9,538.50, SMA 20, $9,700 and SMA 50. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,280.75 and $9,075.
With the increasing difficulty and decreasing price, it is becoming tougher for miners to keep the light on in their operations. This may trigger a lot of miners to pack up their bags and call it quits. For the sake of network well-being, the bulls will hope for a reversal in fortunes.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9360.32
|Today Daily Change
|-16.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|9376.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9607.74
|Daily SMA50
|9372.66
|Daily SMA100
|8038.38
|Daily SMA200
|8229.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|9480.16
|Previous Daily Low
|9270.95
|Previous Weekly High
|10007.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|9072.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9350.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9400.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9271.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|9166.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|9062.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|9481.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|9585.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9690.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD keeps dropping as mining difficulty surges drastically
Bitcoin’s difficulty, a metric that measures the degree of difficulty of mining new blocks in the network, has made the most significant jump in a little over two years. As per BTC.com, the jump happened on block height ...
Ripple XRP Price Analysis: Chart structure seems to be pointing to lower levels
XRP/USD is trading lower with the chart structure looking pretty bearish. There is a trendline that needs to break if the bears are to take charge but it is not the strongest as it has only two ...
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line following bearish price action
ETH/USD bears remained in control of the market for the second straight day as the price dipped from $233.77 to $230.20. The price dropped below the upward trending line, while still hovering between the SMA 20 and ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: 43.50 looks like a strong support level
There is a head and shoulders pattern that has emerged on the hourly chart which could send the price lower. But stopping this there is also a stubborn support level at 43.50 which the bears need to crack.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.