Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD giving mixed signals but still vulnerable with big flag retest

Cryptos |
  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down 2.00% in the second half of the session. 
  • The price managed to avoid a negative weekly closure, finishing broadly flat. 
  • A chunky barrier at the $7000 price mark remains a problem for the bulls. 

 

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price via the weekly has stabilized after the harsh week of 13 March. The $6000 price area continues to magnetized BTC, keep price action narrow. 

BTC/USD daily chart

The price smashed out of a bearish flag structure via the daily chart view, heading for a retest. 

Spot rate:                 6341.80

Relative change:      +7.90%

High:                        6429.54

Low:                         5484.85

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6321.51
Today Daily Change 446.20
Today Daily Change % 7.59
Today daily open 5875.31
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6110.02
Daily SMA50 8070.87
Daily SMA100 8191.29
Daily SMA200 8286.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6278.84
Previous Daily Low 5869.78
Previous Weekly High 6983.8
Previous Weekly Low 5683.95
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6026.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6122.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 5737.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 5598.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 5328.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 6146.17
Daily Pivot Point R2 6417.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 6555.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack

Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.

More Bitcoin News

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00.

More Ethereum News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight

Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58. 

More Litecoin News

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.

More Cryptocurrencies News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger

Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location