Bitcoin (BTC) price held above $10,000 for a third day on Aug. 28 as a fresh period of sideways trading endured through the week. 

Market visualization. Source: Coin360

Eerie calm descends over Bitcoin markets

Data from Coin360 painted a fairly unremarkable picture of Bitcoin markets on Wednesday, the largest cryptocurrency trading in a narrow corridor between $10,050 and $10,250.

BTC/USD has stayed above the $10,000 mark since Monday, repeatedly testing but failing to break support for five figures. 

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Looking ahead, Friday’s Bitcoin futures settlement deadline could also produce fresh turbulence for Bitcoin, commentators added.

For regular analyst Josh Rager, however, price has little significance in the short term. 

“Lots of debate right now about Bitcoin and whether it's going to move up from $10K or break below $10K. IMO, It doesn't matter,” he wrote in his latest Twitter update. 

Rager added traders should be devising a strategy for either an upward or downward move, such as accumulating a modest amount of BTC now and eyeing the options for a short trade in the event of markets tanking.

Altcoin investors take a break from sweating

For altcoins, Wednesday likewise failed to produce noticeable sentiment in either direction. Movement was hardly visible throughout the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Ether (ETH) was down 1% on the day to trade at $187, while the picture was almost identical for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP. 

Ethereum

Ether 7-day price chart. Source: Coin360

Bitcoin SV (BSV), a token championed by the embattled Wright, also stemmed potential losses, trading 1% down at $132.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap was $264 billion at press time, with Bitcoin’s share at exactly 69%.

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD lethargic as China and Telegram fight to steal the show from Libra – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin price is lethargic above $10,000 mid through the week’s trading. The king of cryptocurrencies managed to stay above $10,000 support after the recent upward move stalled short of $10,700.

Litecoin bulls are struggling to keep the price above the vital $70 support area. The bearish pressure since the beginning of August has continued to push Litecoin against critical levels.

The scheduled Ethereum hard fork Istanbul can be postponed as Parity's developer team is not ready to deploy critical upgrades to the test network Ropsten on time. 

Bitcoin Cash bears have been putting intense pressure on $300 tentative support. This follows a failed attempt to clear the resistance at $325. The inclination to the bearish is boosted by the bearish pressure across the market.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

