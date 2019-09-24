Bitcoin is 2.55% lower today after an awful trading day yesterday.

A key technical structure was broken and the price is now headed to a major support level.

The BTC/USD four hour chart shows a break of a huge triangle formation.

Price is now headed to the consolidation low of 9,071.00 and a break of the support could mean price might freefall.

Be wary of prices spiking below as a close is the real confirmation.

Volume over the last few days has been very heavy on the sell-side despite the opening of Bakkt futures and Binance.US.

There has now been a series of consecutive lower highs and lower lows which may continue.

Since the beak of 10k a few days ago price had been oscillating around the area but now it seems we have had a sustained move lower.