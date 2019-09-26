Thursday, Sept. 26 — Bitcoin (BTC) has dipped below $7,800 after the coin touched its four-month lows on Sept. 24.
Market visualization. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin entered rough volatility this week after the largest cryptocurrency crashed $1,500 in 24 hours on Tuesday to touch the $8,000 threshold. After seeing signs of recovery earlier today, Bitcoin has seen another sharp sell-off, from an intraday high of around $8,600 to as low as $7,830 at press time, according to Coin360.
Bitcoin is down 5.3% over the past 24 hours at press time, seeing a massive drop of more than 21% over the past 7 days.
Bitcoin 24-hour price chart. Source: Coin360
Total market capitalization continues to indicate new multi-month lows crypto markets, down from $218 billion at the beginning of the day to $209 billion at press time.
