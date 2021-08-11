Bitcoin Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Prediction
Cryptocurrency Trading Forecast BTCUSD
Technical Analysis Bitcoin:Must stay above 40,000 to remain bullish (Medium Level ML4)
Technical Analysis Ethereum: has reached its 50 - 618% retracement level at 3000 ( Major TradingLevel TL3)
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave c) of B or the bullish wave count ii of (iii) of iii) of 3
Ethereum Elliott Wave:Wave (v) of a)
Trading Levels Bitcoin: Important Minor Level are the top of Minor Group 1 43,000 and 45,000
Trading Levels Ethereum: 2000 Major level TL2|2,000 support. Next levels are Minor Levels
also called Minor Group 1: 2,100|2,200|2,300 the aim is to have the 2,300 top of Minor Group 1 the tested support. As this sets the target for 2,500 the Medium Level.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Taking profit at 3000 for Ethereum. Protect profit on Bitcoin
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
