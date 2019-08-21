After failing to reclaim the $11,000 threshold yesterday, Bitcoin (BTC) prices have dropped again to four figures.
After the biggest cryptocurrency rapidly dropped $700 in minutes earlier today, the bearish movement continued as Bitcoin dipped below the $10,000 price mark.
Market visualization | Source: Coin360
At the time of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $9,983 — down 6.5% over the past 24 hours. Over the past seven days, Bitcoin is down about 4.3% percent after reaching an intra-week high of $10,929 on Aug. 19.
Bitcoin 7-day price chart | Source: Coin360
The latest drop below $10,000 level is one of many that have occurred over the past 30 days, with Bitcoin hovering around this threshold since mid-August. In fact, this will potentially be the fifth time that BTC will test the critical support level at about $9,300 — a level that has proven resilient since mid-June.
Bitcoin first dropped to about $9,700 on Aug. 15. Although it reclaimed $10,000 later that day, it then slipped to about $9,800. Bitcoin trader Jacob Canfield calls the latest drop under $10K a “pretty classic rising wedge that hit resistance.”
However, Canfield doesn’t see BTC dropping lower than $8,900.
“First support zone didn't hold up price at all,” he wrote on Twitter. “Ideal buy zone $8900-$9100 if we can get there.”
Despite prices struggling to stay above $10,000, Bitcoin fundamentals have been continuously improving. On Aug. 19, the Bitcoin network hash rate broke another record, hitting 82.5 trillion hashes per second. Bitcoin’s dominance has also been growing over the past month, reaching 69% at the time of publication, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...