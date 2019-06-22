Bitcoin price approaches the estimated target price at 10951.00
Bitcoin managed to push through 10681.00 resistance as indicated in this mornings update and now trades at 10903.00 approaching 10951.00 price target. The bitcoin price needs to hold above the current target price at 10951.00 to continue to its next challenge at 11133.00.
