Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC/USD consolidation could spell doom for the bulls?

Bitcoin price hovers slightly under $9,500 as consolidation takes center stage.

The failure to sustain gains above $9,600 gave the bears an opportunity to formulate a revenge mission.

Spot rate: $9,270

Relative change: -54

Percentage change: -0.58%

Trend: Bearish bias

Volatility: Expanding

BTC/USD daily chart

Despite the rejection encountered at $9,630, Bitcoin continues to cultivate an uptrend within an ascending channel.

Bitcoin’s most prominent short term support holds the position at the 61.8% Fibonacci at $9,000.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

If the Bollinger Band lower curve gives in to the selling activity, chances are that BTC could breakdown further towards $9,000.

The main trendline is still in place to offer support and ensure the uptrend does not falter.

BTC/USD 15-minutes chart

The region between $9,150 and $9,200 is standing out as credible support in short term trend analysis.