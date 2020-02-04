Bitcoin Price Analysis: Why BTC/USD consolidation could spell doom for the bulls?

- Bitcoin price hovers slightly under $9,500 as consolidation takes center stage.
- The failure to sustain gains above $9,600 gave the bears an opportunity to formulate a revenge mission.
Spot rate: $9,270
Relative change: -54
Percentage change: -0.58%
Trend: Bearish bias
Volatility: Expanding
BTC/USD daily chart
Despite the rejection encountered at $9,630, Bitcoin continues to cultivate an uptrend within an ascending channel.
Bitcoin’s most prominent short term support holds the position at the 61.8% Fibonacci at $9,000.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
If the Bollinger Band lower curve gives in to the selling activity, chances are that BTC could breakdown further towards $9,000.
The main trendline is still in place to offer support and ensure the uptrend does not falter.
BTC/USD 15-minutes chart
The region between $9,150 and $9,200 is standing out as credible support in short term trend analysis.
