  • Bitcoin is trading over 2% lower as crypto sentiment crashes over the weekend.
  • There are some resistance levels above the current price that bulls should be aware of.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

The trend in BTC/USD is lower and over the weekend the price crashed.

Now dip buyers and traders who are looking for shorts should be looking for areas above the current price.

There is a Fib confluence area in the 8,400 level. This level also matches the consolidation wave low between February and March.

It's a good level to keep an eye on if there is a relief rally in the near term.

Bitcoin

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 7865.78
Today Daily Change -170.66
Today Daily Change % -2.12
Today daily open 8036.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9131.89
Daily SMA50 9289.65
Daily SMA100 8412.14
Daily SMA200 8709.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8899.6
Previous Daily Low 8002.54
Previous Weekly High 9180.49
Previous Weekly Low 8405.51
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8345.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8556.93
Daily Pivot Point S1 7726.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 7415.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 6829.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 8623.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 9209.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 9520.24

 

 

Bitcoin's recovery is underway, crypto experts say, as BTC/USD hovers below $8,000

Bitcoin's recovery is underway, crypto experts say, as BTC/USD hovers below $8,000

Bitcoin has recovered from the intraday low of $7,689, but the upside momentum is nowhere to be seen. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering above $7,900, while $8,000 serves as initial critical resistance.

XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses

XRP/USD hovers around $0.2100, still vulnerable to losses

Ripple (XRP) recovered from the recent slump to trade at $0.2100 at the time of writing. While the coin is still 9% down from this time on Sunday, it managed to regain nearly 3% of its value since the beginning of the day.

Ethereum to scale up to 100k transactions per second - Vitalik Buterin

Ethereum to scale up to 100k transactions per second - Vitalik Buterin

From the short-term point of view, ETH/USD hit the brick wall created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band on approach to $209.00. The retreat pushed the price back towards the psychological $200.00.

Ethereum Classic remains the market leader; the coin gains 7.5% since the beginning of Monday

Ethereum Classic remains the market leader; the coin gains 7.5% since the beginning of Monday

Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $805 million, has lost over 9% in the recent 24 hours to trade at $6.93 at the time of writing.

