Bitcoin is trading over 2% lower as crypto sentiment crashes over the weekend.

There are some resistance levels above the current price that bulls should be aware of.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

The trend in BTC/USD is lower and over the weekend the price crashed.

Now dip buyers and traders who are looking for shorts should be looking for areas above the current price.

There is a Fib confluence area in the 8,400 level. This level also matches the consolidation wave low between February and March.

It's a good level to keep an eye on if there is a relief rally in the near term.

Additional Levels