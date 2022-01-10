Bitcoin News Today: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Technical Analysis and Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin Daily Chart.
01:59 Bitcoin Intraday.
04:53 Ethereum.
14:13 Thanks for watching!
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Ethereum Resistance 4000 Medium Level.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bearish while under 50,000.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Today we take a look at all possible wave counts.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Short BTC.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity mean reversion setup will see AXS return to $85
Axie Infinity price has followed the broader market lower, with little buying activity or support coming in. The most recent bounce off the $72 value area is where the second largest high-volume node exists. Extreme oversold conditions in the AXS oscillators support a short-term bounce.
Dogecoin price eyes 17% gain as DOGE reveals a bottoming structure
Dogecoin price has been compounding its losses after it breached a crucial support level on January 5. However, the recent price action shows that DOGE is forming a bottom and will likely reverse the trend and kick-start an upswing.
Solana price eyes strong rebound toward $176 as critical support saves the day
Solana price is preparing to reverse the period of underperformance with a 25% ascent. A key technical indicator suggests that a swing low may have been formed on January 7 and that a rebound may be in the offing. Solana price has formed a descending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart.
XRP develops a rare bullish Japanese candlestick pattern that could return Ripple to $1
XRP price could return to a leadership position in the altcoin market if it can pull off confirmation of one of the most potent and rare Japanese candlestick patterns in existence: the Squeeze Alert. Downside risks remain but are likely limited.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.