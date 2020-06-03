- Bitcoin has bounced back slightly on Thursday after Wednesday's massacre.
- There is a divergence forming on the daily Relative Strenght Index Indicator.
BTC/USD daily chart
Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and it's certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session. The daily timeframe is showing a massive bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence. This is when the price makes a higher wave high but the RSI indicator makes a lower high. On some occasions this could mean the price rise is running out of momentum.
The next key support zone on the downside is 8600.00 and if this breaks it would make a new wave low. There are some good technical signs though as the MACD histogram is above the zero midline and the signal lines are still also above the mid area. The trend is still technically moving higher so until a lower high lower low pattern has been confirmed the bulls still seem to be in charge.
Additional levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9568.32
|Today Daily Change
|44.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47
|Today daily open
|9523.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9407.21
|Daily SMA50
|8656.41
|Daily SMA100
|7902.95
|Daily SMA200
|8075.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10234.35
|Previous Daily Low
|9279.17
|Previous Weekly High
|9614.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|8637.26
|Previous Monthly High
|10074.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|8105.58
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|9644.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|9869.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|9123.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8723.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8168.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10078.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10634.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|11034.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
