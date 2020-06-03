  • Bitcoin has bounced back slightly on Thursday after Wednesday's massacre.
  • There is a divergence forming on the daily Relative Strenght Index Indicator.

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and it's certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session. The daily timeframe is showing a massive bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) divergence. This is when the price makes a higher wave high but the RSI indicator makes a lower high. On some occasions this could mean the price rise is running out of momentum.

The next key support zone on the downside is 8600.00 and if this breaks it would make a new wave low. There are some good technical signs though as the MACD histogram is above the zero midline and the signal lines are still also above the mid area. The trend is still technically moving higher so until a lower high lower low pattern has been confirmed the bulls still seem to be in charge.

Bitcoin RSI Divergence

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9568.32
Today Daily Change 44.67
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 9523.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9407.21
Daily SMA50 8656.41
Daily SMA100 7902.95
Daily SMA200 8075.47
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10234.35
Previous Daily Low 9279.17
Previous Weekly High 9614.06
Previous Weekly Low 8637.26
Previous Monthly High 10074.48
Previous Monthly Low 8105.58
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9644.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9869.47
Daily Pivot Point S1 9123.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 8723.88
Daily Pivot Point S3 8168.59
Daily Pivot Point R1 10078.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 10634.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 11034.11

 

 

