- Bitcoin trades 3.41% higher on the session as crypto sentiment improves.
- Now the price has moved higher, there is a resistance level close by.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
Bitcoin has fallen from grace in recent session but today we have seen a move back up.
After bouncing off the 50% Fibonacci level the price is now edging toward a resistance.
The price is now either in a new downward Elliott Wave formation or a consolidation phase.
If the level marked with the black line on the chart holds then it is more likely we are in a downward Elliott formation.
If the 9,309.77 level is conclusively broken and the candle closes above then this could have just been an ABC pullback.
So the next few sessions are important then.
Additional Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|9058.42
|Today Daily Change
|300.18
|Today Daily Change %
|3.43
|Today daily open
|8758.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|9368.66
|Daily SMA50
|9293.06
|Daily SMA100
|8359.31
|Daily SMA200
|8739.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|8847.13
|Previous Daily Low
|8669.02
|Previous Weekly High
|10027.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|8431.17
|Previous Monthly High
|10511.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|8431.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|8779.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|8737.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|8669.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|8580.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|8491.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|8847.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8936.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|9025.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
