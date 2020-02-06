  • Bitcoin trades 1.48% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive.
  • The BTC/USD price has retraced slightly and 9,720 has provided some intraday support.

The price action for the past few days has been pretty bullish for the digital gold.

Now the price has moved into a chart pattern marked in red on the chart below. 

A break in either direction can help indicate the short term path of price action.

On the topside, there is a resistance level at 9,854 the bulls would be keen to break.

Looking at the daily chart, the price action still looks bullish and if we get a positive close today it would definitely help the bulls.

Today last price 9748.57
Today Daily Change 132.91
Today Daily Change % 1.38
Today daily open 9615.66
 
Daily SMA20 8970.54
Daily SMA50 8154.88
Daily SMA100 8096.04
Daily SMA200 8886.96
 
Previous Daily High 9767.63
Previous Daily Low 9150.01
Previous Weekly High 9568.13
Previous Weekly Low 8279.73
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9531.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9385.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 9254.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 8893.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 8636.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 9872.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 10128.72
Daily Pivot Point R3 10489.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

