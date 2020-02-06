Bitcoin trades 1.48% higher as crypto sentiment remains positive.

The BTC/USD price has retraced slightly and 9,720 has provided some intraday support.

BTC/USD 30-Minute Chart

The price action for the past few days has been pretty bullish for the digital gold.

Now the price has moved into a chart pattern marked in red on the chart below.

A break in either direction can help indicate the short term path of price action.

On the topside, there is a resistance level at 9,854 the bulls would be keen to break.

Looking at the daily chart, the price action still looks bullish and if we get a positive close today it would definitely help the bulls.

Additional Levels