  • The bulls are in control of BTC/USD at the moment but the price has consolidated.
  • The price has now moved into a large consolidation zone on the hourly chart.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The price action on the bitcoin hourly chart below shows the extent of the battle between the buyers and sellers at these elevated levels.

Between $9,140 and $9,619.95 we now have an area of consolidation and a break in either direction could be pivotal.

The price is still above the 200 hourly simple moving average which is a positive sign.

On the daily chart, the price waves are still making higher highs and higher lows. 

Even on the daily chart this area we are currently in looks sticky from a technical perspective. 

Bitcoin Hourly Chart

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9290.44
Today Daily Change -33.90
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 9324.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8885.11
Daily SMA50 8006.03
Daily SMA100 8051.29
Daily SMA200 8896.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9474.68
Previous Daily Low 9144.46
Previous Weekly High 9568.13
Previous Weekly Low 8279.73
Previous Monthly High 9568.13
Previous Monthly Low 6856.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9270.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9348.53
Daily Pivot Point S1 9154.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 8984.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 8824.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 9484.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 9644.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 9814.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets

Bitcoin affected by Chinese coronavirus and the sell-off on the financial markets

Bitcoin jumped to a new 2020 high during early Asian hours. The first digital coin touched $9,614 level before retreating below $9,400.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.2500 as soon as possible

XRP/USD needs to regain ground above $0.2500 as soon as possible

Ripple's XRP, the third-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $0.2488. The coin has gained nearly 5% in recent 24 hours and lost 2%since the beginning of the day.

More Ripple News

ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase

ETC/USD resumes the upside after hash rate increase

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has gained nearly 6% in recent 24 hours to trade at $12.08. The coin hit the recent high at $12.86 on January 29 and has been range-bound with bearish bias ever since.

More Ethereum Classic News

LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias

LTC/USD needs to stay above $70.00 to retain bullish bias

Litecoin (LTC) has settled above $70.00 after hitting the recent high at $73.35. While the coin has retreated from Sunday's top, it is still over 2% higher on a day-to-day basis. Litecoin now takes 7th place in the global cryptocurrency rating with a market value of $4.5 billion. 

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Faces a brick wall at $9,300

The cryptocurrency market has been on recovery mode during the last week of January. Bitcoin and all major altcoin finished the month in a green zone, with some of them posting triple-digit gains.

Read the weekly forecast

