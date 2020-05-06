  • Bitcoin is trading over 2.5% higher on Wednesday as general crypto sentiment remains mixed.
  • The bulls have tried to attack the highs but may have just fallen short once again.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

Bitcoin has been steadily climbing as the market heads into the halving event next week. The price moved higher once again but failed to test or break the previous wave high of 9,478.66. The level is still there for the bulls to attack again but if this is to be it in terms of the charge support levels will come back into focus. If the 8,500.00 level gets taken out then that would create a lower high lower low wave formation. 

The indicators are looking bearish too. The relative strength index indicator is showing a distinct lack of momentum. The price waves are very close to being equal and the RSI wave is much lower. The volume is also showing there is not nearly as much interest in the move higher than when the price moved up in the previous move to 9,478.66. This suggests there could be a move lower but in the cryptosphere the market could turn at the drop of a hat so be aware. 

Bitcoin bulls vs bears

Additional levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 9272.49
Today Daily Change 242.75
Today Daily Change % 2.69
Today daily open 9029.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7861.37
Daily SMA50 7090.5
Daily SMA100 8003.36
Daily SMA200 7984.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9122.99
Previous Daily Low 8771.61
Previous Weekly High 9476.83
Previous Weekly Low 7491.5
Previous Monthly High 9476.83
Previous Monthly Low 6156.67
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8988.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8905.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 8826.57
Daily Pivot Point S2 8623.4
Daily Pivot Point S3 8475.19
Daily Pivot Point R1 9177.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 9326.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 9529.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

XRP loses dominance, threatening its current status

The fight for market dominance continues between the two crypto market leaders. Bitcoin and Ether are still fighting for a market share that may end up penalizing both of them, as far as their valuation in fiat currency is concerned.

More Cryptocurrencies News

XRP/USD bulls may stop short of daily SMA200

XRP/USD bulls may stop short of daily SMA200

Ripple’s XRP is changing hands marginally above $0.2200 after short-lived move towards the intraday high of $0.2225 during early European hours. The third-largest digital asset has gained over 2% in the recent 24 hours and 1.65% since the beginning of the day. 

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is ready to break from the triangle pattern

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD is ready to break from the triangle pattern

ETH/USD is changing hands at $209.76. The second-largest digital asset has recovered from the intraday low of $202.14 and gained over 2% since the beginning of the day. 

More Ethereum News

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD bounces off key support range

Tron is trading at $0.01615 after finding support at the ascending trendline aided by a key support range; $0.0150 - $0.0155. The bulls are aiming for the resistance at $0.0165 amid increasing buying activity.

More Tron News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil

Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location