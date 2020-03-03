  • There has been some pretty choppy price action in the crypto world today.
  • BTC/USD is trading -2.5% lower on Tuesday as sentiment is once again weak.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Today has been an interesting day in the macro markets. The Fed cut interest rates by 50bps and Bitcoin jumped initially but pared gains.

The chart below shows that there may be a new downside Elliott Wave formation moving lower.

There is the potential that BTC/USD could be in the 3rd wave lower. 

The first indication of this is the 1-2 wave that stopped at the 76.4% Fibonacci level.

Now the wave low of 8,737.80 has been rejected once again as resistance

The move lower could hit the 1.618% - 61.8% confluence. 

This would indicate that we indeed are in a 3rd wave and on most occasions, the 3rd wave is the longest.

Bitcoin Price Action

Additional Levels

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8714.85
Today Daily Change -202.65
Today Daily Change % -2.27
Today daily open 8917.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 9522.35
Daily SMA50 9281.19
Daily SMA100 8324.5
Daily SMA200 8755.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 8973.1
Previous Daily Low 8489.53
Previous Weekly High 10027.5
Previous Weekly Low 8431.17
Previous Monthly High 10511.86
Previous Monthly Low 8431.17
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8788.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 8674.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 8613.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 8309.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 8130.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 9097.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 9276.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 9580.8

 

 

