Bitcoin Price Analysis: Buyers take advantage of the slight dip to start Saturday strong, three days to go for the halving

With three days left to go before the halving, the bulls started to consolidate their position by taking advantage of this Friday’s dip. The price of the asset has gone up from $9,806.63 to $9,882.85.

There is a drop in the RSI as well, but it is still trending within the overbought zone at 79.63. While this ideally signals an upcoming short term bearish correction, we believe that the bulls will continue to consolidate till Tuesday’s halving.

The MACD indicates increasing bullish momentum. Ideally, the bulls will want to conquer resistance levels at 10,036 and $10,359.55. On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,500 and $8,780, which must be defended on the face of a sudden bearish onslaught.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 9875.89 Today Daily Change 69.33 Today Daily Change % 0.71 Today daily open 9806.56 Trends Daily SMA20 8239.36 Daily SMA50 7331.28 Daily SMA100 8017.24 Daily SMA200 8008.75 Levels Previous Daily High 10047.05 Previous Daily Low 9730.84 Previous Weekly High 10074.48 Previous Weekly Low 8535.49 Previous Monthly High 9476.83 Previous Monthly Low 6156.67 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9851.63 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9926.26 Daily Pivot Point S1 9675.91 Daily Pivot Point S2 9545.27 Daily Pivot Point S3 9359.7 Daily Pivot Point R1 9992.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 10177.7 Daily Pivot Point R3 10308.34



