Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag

- The Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory by around 7%.
- BTC/USD bears are pressing further south, after breaching the $10,000 mark to the downside.
- A bearish flag structure has been breached to the downside, inviting more selling.
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Looking via the 4-hour chart view, price action extended to the downside, smashing through a bearish flag structure. The pole of the pattern runs from $12,000 down to $10,500, which technically means another $1500 drop could be seen following this breakout.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
Heavy price defending can be seen from $10,000 down to $9,500, a critical area of demand. Failure to hold will invite another strong wave of selling pressure.
In terms of news flow, worth noting recently the Bitcoin (BTC) hash rate has broken yet another new all-time high, according to data provided by monitoring resource Blockchain.com.
The top coin’s hash rate has continued to break previous records throughout summer, hitting 82.5 TH/s.
Closely watched Bitcoin investor Max Keiser indicated that this recent activity suggests the price could be next:
Price follows hashrate and hashrate chart continues its 9 yr bull market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
