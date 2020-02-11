Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD temporary retreat from $10,000 or end of the bull-run?

Bitcoin bulls seem to have fallen right into a bull trap as reversal starts to resemble June 2019 retreat from $13,800.

Despite the ups and downs, Bitcoin has increased in value by almost 30% since the low traded in January at $6,856.

Spot rate: $9,747

Relative change: -108

Percentage change: -1.1%

Trend: Strongly bearish

Volatility: High

BTC/USD daily chart

Bitcoin price could spiral beneath the first support at $9,700 as long as the RSI continues in the current downward slopping direction. Support is expected at $9,600 and a reversal is likely to emanate from there as more bulls enter the market. However, if the sellers manage to clear the support area, Bitcoin’s next stop might be $9,000.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

If the trend in the last eight weeks is anything go by, then Bitcoin is facing just a temporary setback and could soon find support at $9,600 and bounce towards $10,000. The trend in the last couple of months has seen Bitcoin pullback from recent highs, find support before rising to form new yearly highs.